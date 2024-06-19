Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 72,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

