Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,753,000 after purchasing an additional 121,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,956,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,594,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.05. 4,624,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,366. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

