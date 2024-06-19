Financial Comparison: ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Biodesix and ACI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biodesix -85.80% -29,379.44% -52.08% ACI Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biodesix and ACI Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biodesix $54.85 million 3.37 -$52.15 million ($0.55) -2.93 ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

ACI Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biodesix.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biodesix and ACI Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biodesix 0 0 5 0 3.00 ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biodesix presently has a consensus target price of $3.10, indicating a potential upside of 92.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Biodesix shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.2% of Biodesix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of ACI Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biodesix beats ACI Global on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also provides GeneStrat ddPCR and NGS, and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. and as changed to Biodesix, Inc. in 2006. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About ACI Global

ACI Global Corporation, a development stage company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of proprietary technology for the production of synthetic rubber powder and thermoplastic elastomers under Micropowder trade name in the United States. It intends to utilize Micropowder technology in its chemical composition and for the manufacture of rubber and elastomers that are used in tire plastic industries. ACI Global was founded in 1997 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

