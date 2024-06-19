Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.07

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.07 and traded as low as C$10.54. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$10.60, with a volume of 16,830 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Up 0.2 %
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.29 million during the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 73.49% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0308989 earnings per share for the current year.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.
