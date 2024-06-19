First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 15th

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
First Capital Realty Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$18.60 and a 52 week high of C$22.79.
First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$182.89 million during the quarter.
