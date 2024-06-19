First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Stock Price Up 0.6% Following Dividend Announcement

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$20.95 and last traded at C$20.86. Approximately 3,044,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 551% from the average daily volume of 468,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.86.

First Capital Realty ( TSE:FCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$182.89 million for the quarter.

