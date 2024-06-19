First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Stock Price Up 0.6% Following Dividend Announcement

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$20.95 and last traded at C$20.86. Approximately 3,044,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 551% from the average daily volume of 468,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.74.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
First Capital Realty Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.86.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital Realty
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.