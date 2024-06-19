First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Short Interest Update

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Northwest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 503,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FFNW stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. 24,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,785. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $190.83 million, a PE ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 0.51.

First Financial Northwest Dividend Announcement

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 157.58%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

