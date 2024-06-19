First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,462 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,445 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in HP by 10.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 179,733 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $2,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after buying an additional 212,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HP by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,220,098 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $211,257,000 after acquiring an additional 995,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.75. 9,607,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,649,010. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.