First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,892 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,376,000 after buying an additional 48,697 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.45. 244,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,568. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.65.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

