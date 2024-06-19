First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded down $148.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7,539.76. 20,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,749. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,611.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,422.33. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $99.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

