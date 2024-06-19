First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $10.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.38. 1,569,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,744. The firm has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $182.96 and a fifty-two week high of $345.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

