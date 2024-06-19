First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in IDEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,425,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in IDEX by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after buying an additional 45,120 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in IDEX by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,600,000 after acquiring an additional 631,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.35. 321,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,975. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

