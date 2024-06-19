First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.93 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded up $29.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,968.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,913. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,893.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,848.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,104.13.

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

