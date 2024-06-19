First Hawaiian Bank Has $21.22 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,057,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,366,130. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

