First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $231,773,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,992. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,837 shares of company stock worth $8,490,675. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

