First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Alphabet by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,869,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,406,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.73. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $180.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

