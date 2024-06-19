First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,251 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,966 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 742,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,528,000 after purchasing an additional 74,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UNH traded down $8.18 on Wednesday, hitting $481.05. 3,692,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.02. The firm has a market cap of $442.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

