First Hawaiian Bank Sells 204 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,666,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,021,016,000 after buying an additional 131,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after purchasing an additional 311,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,545 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,317,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,821,000 after purchasing an additional 99,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.34. 1,399,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.12. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.