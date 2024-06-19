First Hawaiian Bank Sells 220,848 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,395,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,848 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $177,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,901 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $179,718,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 443.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,356 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.80. 12,355,117 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

