First Hawaiian Bank Sells 410 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NVO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.80. 2,640,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,956. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Argus increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.