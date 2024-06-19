First Hawaiian Bank Sells 540 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 763.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,368,000 after acquiring an additional 38,334 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.9% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR traded up $25.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $852.56. The stock had a trading volume of 531,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,764. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $856.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $717.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $676.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.62, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,226,308.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,046 shares of company stock worth $31,842,373 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.