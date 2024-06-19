First Hawaiian Bank Trims Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,183,000 after buying an additional 216,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,598,000 after buying an additional 1,168,564 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,897,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,591,000 after buying an additional 52,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,721,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,472,000 after buying an additional 141,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.47. 1,384,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,044. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

