First Hawaiian Bank Trims Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.9% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.41% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $29,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $982,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Ariston Services Group acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,512,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.30. The stock had a trading volume of 373,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,829. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average is $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.