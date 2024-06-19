First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD traded up $4.17 on Wednesday, hitting $298.00. 748,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $209.25 and a 1-year high of $302.42.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

