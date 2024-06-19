First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,524,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,337,000 after acquiring an additional 492,471 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,684,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,773,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

