First National Financial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

First National Financial Stock Performance

FN opened at C$35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.98. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.80.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter. First National Financial had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The business had revenue of C$518.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.734359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 24,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.38 per share, with a total value of C$900,259.92. In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.38 per share, with a total value of C$900,259.92. Also, Director Martine Irman bought 10,000 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.76 per share, with a total value of C$367,638.00. Insiders acquired a total of 54,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,774 over the last three months. 71.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

