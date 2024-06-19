First National Financial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
First National Financial Stock Performance
FN opened at C$35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.98. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.80.
First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter. First National Financial had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The business had revenue of C$518.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.734359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First National Financial
Insider Buying and Selling
In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 24,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.38 per share, with a total value of C$900,259.92. In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.38 per share, with a total value of C$900,259.92. Also, Director Martine Irman bought 10,000 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.76 per share, with a total value of C$367,638.00. Insiders acquired a total of 54,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,774 over the last three months. 71.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First National Financial
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.