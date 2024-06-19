First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Plans Dividend of $0.07

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05.
First Pacific Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FPAFY opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. First Pacific has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.50.
About First Pacific
