First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Down 8.3% in May

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 20.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 958,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,015,000 after purchasing an additional 159,774 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 698,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund alerts:

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTGC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. 550,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,674. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45.

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.