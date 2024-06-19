FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 6,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 10,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $26.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Get FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Free Report) by 5,326.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 1.21% of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.