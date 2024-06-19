Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 16550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$8.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.92.

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Graphite Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

