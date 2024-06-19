Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,909 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,864,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on F. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

