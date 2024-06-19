Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $70.50

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.50 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.90), with a volume of 88632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.92).

Foresight VCT Stock Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.33. The stock has a market cap of £189.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,035.71 and a beta of 0.01.

Foresight VCT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. Foresight VCT’s payout ratio is currently 5,714.29%.

About Foresight VCT

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

