Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
Fortitude Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 4.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.29. Fortitude Gold has a 52-week low of 3.61 and a 52-week high of 6.65.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
