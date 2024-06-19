FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMAY. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 64,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 233,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $153.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

