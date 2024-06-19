FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Trading Down 0%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.05. 4,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 9,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

