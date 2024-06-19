fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Update

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,860,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 61,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in fuboTV by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 48,431 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

fuboTV Trading Down 0.8 %

FUBO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,179,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 72.13%. The company had revenue of $402.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

