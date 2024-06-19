Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Shares Down 1.9%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53. 66,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 68,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Fury Gold Mines Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$77.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

