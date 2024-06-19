Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Futu by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Futu by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Futu by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period.

Futu stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.48. 1,474,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,155. Futu has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.25.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Futu will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.37.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

