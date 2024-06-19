G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00041681 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000710 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

