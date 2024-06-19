Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 996,800 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 949,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

BRPHF opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. Galaxy Digital has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

