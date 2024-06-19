Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLPI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of GLPI opened at $44.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,479,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 18,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 141,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 93,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

