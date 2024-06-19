GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.16. 1,535,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

