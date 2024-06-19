GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $349,448,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 18,495.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 294,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,683,000 after purchasing an additional 271,636 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $35,090,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,672,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus decreased their target price on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.22.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,960. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $262.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.54 and its 200-day moving average is $192.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.