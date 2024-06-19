GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 2,965 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,109 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.41. 5,690,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,044,461. The stock has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.56. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

