GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 8,573 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 458.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.70. 2,549,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,239. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

