GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 23,019 iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 955.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 436,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 395,141 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,261,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,271,000 after purchasing an additional 180,261 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBHD stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 214,222 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

