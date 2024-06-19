GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $4,930,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,766,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,263,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,081,000 after acquiring an additional 530,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,640 shares of company stock worth $49,331,005 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.0 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,868,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,687. The firm has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average of $69.28.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

