GAMMA Investing LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $3,560,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,157,000 after acquiring an additional 274,484 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.49. 2,461,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,255. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.22. The company has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FI. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

