GAMMA Investing LLC Has $435,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1,044.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after purchasing an additional 749,504 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after purchasing an additional 403,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in McKesson by 92.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,969,000 after acquiring an additional 272,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $602.93. The stock had a trading volume of 462,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,943. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $553.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.58. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.30 and a fifty-two week high of $604.15.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

