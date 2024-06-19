GAMMA Investing LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $850,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Williams Companies by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 46,854 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 5,035.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 80,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Williams Companies by 131.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $41.81. 4,812,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,261,873. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

